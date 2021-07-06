https://hannity.com/media-room/this-is-real-de-blasio-claims-shootings-down-20-murders-down-23-in-nyc/
‘UNBELIEVABLE’: De Blasio Ripped by Quarantined New Yorkers After Marching in East Harlem Protest
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.15.20
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio faced a growing backlash from furious New Yorkers Monday after taking part in an East Harlem protest despite the ongoing quarantine for millions of workers across the five boroughs.
“Marching with @etcnyorg during today’s East Harlem Pray and Protest, I felt the urgency and pain of this moment — but also confidence that change will come because of the spirit of this movement and because in this city we affirm that #BlackLivesMatter,” posted Bill de Blasio on Twitter.
Marching with @etcnyorg during today’s East Harlem Pray and Protest, I felt the urgency and pain of this moment — but also confidence that change will come because of the spirit of this movement and because in this city we affirm that #BlackLivesMatter. pic.twitter.com/XlgqzZ4pxt
— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 14, 2020
https://twitter.com/MaSp1engineer/status/1272523728866480128
“I have instructed the NYPD to proceed immediately to summons or even arrest those who gather in large groups. This is about stopping this disease and saving lives. Period,” published the mayor back in April.
‘WORST MAYOR EVER’: Bill De Blasio MOCKED at ‘Green New Deal’ Rally Inside Trump Tower
posted by Hannity Staff – 5.13.19
Big Apple Mayor Bill de Blasio was publicly mocked during a rally inside Trump Tower over the weekend; with countless protesters panning his decision to “ban” future construction of “classic” glass and steel skyscrapers.
“New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio faced a crowd of angry protesters Monday at a raucous rally promoting the city’s Green New Deal inside the lobby of Trump Tower, where the Democrat threatened President Trump’s family company with millions of dollars in fines if his buildings don’t comply with new environmental standards,” reports Fox News.
Scene in lobby of Trump tower as Trump supporters try to drown out de Blasio rally with signs saying “worst mayor ever” pic.twitter.com/5xo7wYpHKI
— Melissa Russo (@MelissaRusso4NY) May 13, 2019
“Speaking in front of the same escalators where Trump launched his 2016 campaign, de Blasio blasted the president’s rollback of Obama-era environmental policies, his move to pull the United States out of the Paris Climate Agreement and his appointment of climate change skeptics to the Cabinet,” adds the article.
“His buildings are one of the biggest polluters in New York City,” de Blasio said. “Cut your emissions or we’ll cut something you really care about.”
Read the full report at Fox News.