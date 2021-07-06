https://hannity.com/media-room/this-is-real-de-blasio-claims-shootings-down-20-murders-down-23-in-nyc/

‘UNBELIEVABLE’: De Blasio Ripped by Quarantined New Yorkers After Marching in East Harlem Protest

posted by Hannity Staff – 6.15.20

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio faced a growing backlash from furious New Yorkers Monday after taking part in an East Harlem protest despite the ongoing quarantine for millions of workers across the five boroughs.

“Marching with @etcnyorg during today’s East Harlem Pray and Protest, I felt the urgency and pain of this moment — but also confidence that change will come because of the spirit of this movement and because in this city we affirm that #BlackLivesMatter,” posted Bill de Blasio on Twitter.

Marching with @etcnyorg during today’s East Harlem Pray and Protest, I felt the urgency and pain of this moment — but also confidence that change will come because of the spirit of this movement and because in this city we affirm that #BlackLivesMatter. pic.twitter.com/XlgqzZ4pxt — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 14, 2020

https://twitter.com/MaSp1engineer/status/1272523728866480128

“I have instructed the NYPD to proceed immediately to summons or even arrest those who gather in large groups. This is about stopping this disease and saving lives. Period,” published the mayor back in April.