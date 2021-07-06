https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/environment/tropical-storm-elsa-makes-landfall-northern-florida-headed-towards-east?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Tropical storm Elsa made landfall Wednesday shortly before noon on the northern part of Florida’s Gulf Coast, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is moving north at 14 mph, with sustained winds up to 65 mph and is expected to turn northeast – bringing rain and wind to the country’s East Coast through Thursday.

Elsa a few days ago became the first hurricane of the Atlantic season but was downgraded to tropical storm status as it approached land.

