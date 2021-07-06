https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/u-s-womens-soccer-team-disgraces-america/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







Several members of the US women’s soccer team turn their backs while 98 year-old World War II veteran Pete DuPre plays the National Anthem on his harmonica.

Every woman on the Mexican Soccer Team faced the flag & sang the Mexican National anthem. Several woman on the U.S. Soccer team turned away from the US flag – while a 92 year old Veteran played the anthem on a harmonica. Why didn’t @USWNT show the women turning away? https://t.co/8OCa7eToZD — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 5, 2021

“This is not true. No one turned their back on WWII Veteran Pete DuPré during tonight’s anthem. Some USWNT players were simply looking at the flag on a pole in one end of the stadium. The players all love Pete, thanked him individually after the game and signed a ball for him,” responded US Soccer Communications.

To which, Grenell replied: “Several players turned away from honoring the US flag and the US national anthem he was playing. Not one of those who snubbed the flag & anthem tuned [sic] toward Pete. Pete was to their left. (See below). They aren’t turned to him. (Every Mexican player turned for their anthem).”

Grenell, who saw the pre-game ceremony live, countered the “spin” — “You are wrong. The flag is to the women’s right. The women facing forward turned away from the US flag despite their teammates facing them. Here’s a picture of the whole team. Which one facing forward has their hand on their heart?!”

Several players turned away from honoring the US flag and the US national anthem he was playing. Not one of those who snubbed the flag & anthem tuned toward Pete. Pete was to their left. (See below). They aren’t turned to him. (Every Mexican player turned for their anthem). https://t.co/hFU0faJvUs pic.twitter.com/ksiPm72PFv — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 6, 2021