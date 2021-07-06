https://noqreport.com/2021/07/06/u-s-womens-soccer-team-members-turn-their-backs-on-98-year-old-world-war-ii-veteran-performing-national-anthem/

Several members of the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team turned their back on 98-year-old World War II veteran as he performed the national anthem with a harmonica.

The shameful display from these wretched ladies can be seen here:

The U.S. Women’s Soccer Team, which cannot even beat a regular old high school team of 15-year-old boys in a scrimmage, has been elevated to national prominence despite their lack of talent and ability because the anti-American beliefs of these classless predominantly-LGBT reprobates serve the agenda of the ruling elite.

Big League Politics has reported on how soccer brute Megan Rapinoe was deified by the fake news media and Democrat Party in the lead up to the 2020 presidential election:

“ President Donald Trump’s re-election chances have never looked better, as his poll numbers continue to spike while his potential opponents adopt radical positions to appease the inflamed Democratic Party base.

The fake news media is getting desperate, so desperate in fact that they are turning to foul-mouthed narcissist Megan Rapinoe , who recently led the U.S. women’s national soccer team to a gold medal, as their new candidate du jour to stop President Trump. “Rapinoe’s popularity and notoriety are emblematic of our […]

