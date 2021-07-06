https://www.dailywire.com/news/uc-san-francisco-harvests-preborn-baby-genitalia-gonads

A pro-life group found that the University of California-San Francisco is harvesting baby “genitalia” — including “gonads” — for experiments.

Under the California Public Records Act, Pro-Life San Francisco requested information on protocols for aiding babies who are born alive following attempted abortions, as well as “human fetal tissue procurement logs.”

According to Live Action:

Pro-Life San Francisco provided Live Action News with the tissue procurement logs they obtained, which are referred to as “Arrival/Departure and Collection Lists,” presumably referring to the arrival and departure of the procurers themselves, whose entry and exit times are logged, in addition to the actual parts harvested. It appears from the dates that the fetal tissue harvesting business didn’t miss a beat while other businesses were completely shuttered during strict COVID-19 lockdowns in California.

Of particular note is the frequency with which reproductive organs appear on these lists. Out of 43 logs, 42 document the harvesting of genitalia and/or gonads. It seems ironic that these “scientists,” who work for an institution that postures itself as a frontline warrior in the battle for so-called “reproductive justice,” spend their days mutilating the reproductive organs of people whose lives have been brutally ended under the banner of “reproductive choice.”

Live Action noted that staff members who send tissue logs to one another via email include “everyday conversational tidbits” in their correspondences — such as “Have a good weekend!” and “Happy Thanksgiving!”

Live Action also sought information regarding the protocol for helping preborn babies who survive abortions:

In correspondence with attorneys for Pro-Life San Francisco, attorneys for UCSF admitted that, with regard to the first two requests, there were no documents to turn over, because UCSF/the Women’s Options Centers have no protocol for determining the viability of abortion survivors, or for providing care to them. This is a tacit admission of the possibility that abortion survivors are simply left to die, without so much as the basic humane provision of palliative care. The situation at UCSF’s Women’s Options Centers is essentially a free-for-all, where each abortion survivor’s life hinges upon the whim of the abortionist paid to kill him or her.

The lack of a protocol for determining viability comes as no surprise, for several reasons. Viability has been shown to be an essentially meaningless concept, as science and technology are always advancing in ways that allow children to survive outside the womb at increasingly early ages. “Viability” is a moving target which will inevitably vary from individual to individual.

Pro-Life San Francisco further detailed that there are more than 100 “active abortion training programs” sponsored by UCSF — and at least partially funded by Warren Buffett — throughout the United States. Many of the university’s experiments “rely on a monthly supply of late-term human fetuses from elective abortions.”

Across the nation, Planned Parenthood alone carried out more than 350,000 abortions in the past year — a figure that amounts to 972 abortions per day and 41 abortions per hour across the United States. In other words, Planned Parenthood carries out an abortion every ninety seconds.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

