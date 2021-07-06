https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/uk-covid-lockdown-advisor-has-been-member-of-communist-party-for-40-years/
Susan Michie is a behavioral psychologist who is a member of the UK’s SAGE initiative. She is not a virologist but is an open Communist (for 40 years) who is an admirer of the very controlled Chinese system.
NEW – UK SAGE advisor Susan Michie, who demands social distancing and wearing face masks should stay forever, expresses outrage when asked if her 40-year membership in the Communist Party might inform her policies.pic.twitter.com/OZbpK1x9EL
— Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) July 6, 2021