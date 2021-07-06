https://www.oann.com/up-to-1500-businesses-affected-by-ransomware-attack-u-s-firms-ceo-says/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=up-to-1500-businesses-affected-by-ransomware-attack-u-s-firms-ceo-says



July 6, 2021

By Raphael Satter

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Between 800 and 1,500 businesses have been affected by a ransomware attack centered on U.S. information technology firm Kaseya, its chief executive told Reuters on Monday.

Fred Voccola, the CEO of the Florida-based company, said that it was hard to estimate the attack’s precise impact because those hit were mainly customers of Kaseya’s customers.

