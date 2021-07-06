https://babylonbee.com/news/updated-death-certificates-requires-choosing-between-covid-climate-change-or-systemic-racism-as-cause-of-death/

Updated Death Certificates Require Choosing Between COVID, Climate Change, Or Systemic Racism As Cause Of Death

U.S.—The Biden administration is providing new guidance to coroners and medical examiners across the country for determining causes of death. From now on, doctors and officials who sign death certificates will be required to choose between COVID, climate change, or systemic racism to describe how the person died.

“Listen, folks, this is much easier,” said Biden in a statement to the garbage disposal in his kitchen sink. “It’s multiple choice! We know these three things are really the only evil forces at work that could be responsible for killing someone. It ain’t that complicated, Jack!”

Biden then immediately tripped and fell down the stairs, almost dying of climate change.

Several lawmakers such as AOC have expressed support for the federal changes. “We are, like, really glad the President is making sure we get to the real root causes of all the death in the world,” she said. “This stuff is real. I actually almost died of systemic racism just last week!”

According to sources, some are working to add “homophobia” and “Trump” as possible causes of death as well.