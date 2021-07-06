https://www.theblaze.com/news/video-man-screams-racial-slurs-people-come-to-home

More than 100 protesters showed up at the home of a man who reportedly shouted racial slurs in front of a Mount Laurel, New Jersey, residence, the Washington Post reported.

The man, identified as 45-year-old Edward Cagney Mathews, was reportedly caught on camera calling his black neighbor the N-word and a “monkey” before challenging and taunting onlookers to come to his home.

What are the details?

The Post reported that Mathews gave out his address to the person filming him and suggested they visit him at his home.

“Bring whoever!” Mathews shouted after he told a neighbor to “learn your laws” and that the area is “not Africa.”

“Whoever,” according to the report, included more than 100 protesters who ended up at the man’s residence in the coming days.

“By Monday morning, dozens of protesters had gathered outside Mathews’s door, chanting ‘We want Edward!'” the report noted.

Police showed up at Mathews’ home and began guarding the property as protesters continued to filter in.

By the end of the evening, more than 100 protesters had gathered at his home.

Mathews, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported, emerged at one point during the gathering and delivered an apology to no avail.

“As he faced charges for his behavior in the video, including harassment and biased intimidation, police later escorted Mathews out of his home with his hands behind his back,” the Inquirer added. “Protesters cheered, while some hurled food and water bottles at him. The incident followed more than a year of nationwide protests over the treatment of black people and race relations in the United States.”

One protester told the Inquirer, “He said to pull up. We pulled up. We’re not going to tolerate this anymore.”

Mathews — who is now facing charges of assault, harassment, bias intimidation, and trespassing — told the Inquirer that his tirade was a result of being intoxicated and stemmed from a long-running HOA dispute.

“I certainly wasn’t expecting an encounter like that and certainly wasn’t expecting to disrespect anybody,” he said. “Let me be clear: That is no excuse for what I said, but I lost my temper.”

The Mount Laurel Police Department in a statement said that the department does not tolerate such incidents “in any form.”

“This type of behavior is totally unacceptable,” the statement read. “We can assure our residents that incidents like this are thoroughly investigated and those who commit such offenses will be held accountable for their actions.”

(Content warning: Rough language):

On Monday, NJ.com reported that Mathews has a history of harassing black neighbors.

One female neighbor said that Mathews has “continually harassed” her.

Mathews could face additional charges pending an investigation into the incidents.

“Those gathered in the usually quiet neighborhood said Mathews’ racist behavior has been an ongoing issue in the community,” the outlet reported.

Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said that Mathews’ neighbor, seen in the video, “showed incredible restraint with someone spewing awful, vile things in his face and assaulting him.”

“He didn’t deserve that. None of the residents deserve that. No one should ever feel unsafe in their home,” Coffina added.

Marcus Sibley, president of the Southern Burlington NAACP, told the outlet that Mathews has been notorious for harassing black area residents for at least the last three years.

“The main thing that makes you shake your head is how in the world has this gone unaddressed,” he said. “We’re looking for reform. When we say that we feel intimidated, we feel like we’re being hurt and harmed, we would love for the response to be ‘This is wrong. This is inhumane. This is disrespectful, and we are going to prosecute at the fullest extent of the law, so other people learn this isn’t how you treat people.'”







