President Joe Biden walked off stage on Tuesday after fielding only one question from reporters on the latest cyberattacks to impact U.S. businesses.

The question came at the end of a press conference about the administration’s vaccination efforts following their failure to get 70% of the country vaccinated by July 4.

“Mr. President on the latest ransomware attack, can you tell us if you believe that rises to the level of U.S. retaliation?” a reporter asked Biden.

“I can tell you a couple things. I received an update from my national security team this morning,” Biden responded. “It appears to have caused minimal damage to U.S. businesses, but we’re still gathering information to the full extent of the attack. And I’m gonna have more to say about this. In the next several days, we’re getting more detailed information. That’s what I can tell you now, and I feel good about our ability to, ugh…”

Biden then turned and rushed off stage as he refused to answer another question on whether Putin was testing him.

The Daily Wire reported earlier on Tuesday:

Hundreds of American businesses were hit by what was described as “an unusually sophisticated ransomware attack” that “hijacked widely used technology management software from a Miami-based supplier called Kaseya,” Reuters reported. “The attackers changed a Kaseya tool called VSA, used by companies that manage technology at smaller businesses. They then encrypted the files of those providers’ customers simultaneously.” Security firm Huntress Labs said that they believe that the Russia-linked REvil ransomware gang was behind the attack, the same group that the FBI said was behind an attack on a meat company last month. The criminal organization offered a software key on the dark web late on Sunday for $70 million in Bitcoin that they said would unlock everything. The group claimed that they “launched an attack on MSP providers” that resulted in “more than a million systems” being infected.

Biden appeared to struggle when asked about the attack over the weekend in Michigan as he again had to read off a piece of paper.

