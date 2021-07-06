https://hannity.com/media-room/watch-is-congressman-clyburn-afraid-of-real-voter-id/

WATCH: Rep. Jim Clyburn Concedes Biden’s Jobs Report is ‘Disappointing’

posted by Hannity Staff – 5.10.21

Rep. Jim Clyburn publicly admitted over the weekend that April’s jobs report is “disappointing” despite President Biden touting the figures as proof America is “on the right track.”

“If you look at that jobs report, yes, it was disappointing. But it was more disappointing among women. They’re basically the care givers, they’re populated in the world of work that is slowly coming back. They’re teachers and all of that!” said Clyburn.

President Joe Biden’s economic agenda was thrust into question Friday when an important jobs report widely missed the mark; showing just 266,000 new positions in America when experts predicted nearly one million.

“The unemployment rate unexpectedly rose to 6.1% — while it’s still well below the April 2020 peak of 14.7%, it’s about twice the pre-crisis level, the Labor Department said in its monthly payroll report, released Friday morning. Economists surveyed by Refinitiv expected the report to show that unemployment fell to 5.8% and the economy added 978,000 jobs,” reports Fox News.

BUST: Private Payrolls Disappoint in April, Defying Expectations with Just 266,000 Jobs https://t.co/jkVcQ2kpt1 — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) May 7, 2021

CNBC had to do a double take when they first learned about the disappointing April jobs report

pic.twitter.com/7U0DvPenSD — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 7, 2021

Joe Biden’s economy: The April jobs report was the worst miss in 23 years: “The worst miss, we’re told, since ’98.” pic.twitter.com/UL9sbDeMYD — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 7, 2021

“The figure marks a significant drop from March’s downwardly revised number of 770,000 and February’s upwardly revised 536,000,” adds Fox. “There are still 8.2 million fewer jobs than there were last February, before the crisis began.”

Watch Clyburn’s comments above.