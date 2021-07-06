https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-trudeau-get-his-second-dose-of-moderna-vaccine/
Trudeau receives 2nd jab of Moderna Vaccine
Trudeau announces diversity hire
“Canada is a big country, Canada is a diverse country, so it is only by reaching out to those around us by building bridges between people in the north and south, just as in the east and west, that we can truly move forward.”
“Today, after 154 years, our country takes a historic step.”
Prime Minister @JustinTrudeau announces the appointment of Ms. Mary Simon, Canada’s first Indigenous Governor General. pic.twitter.com/8mt8nCPWbe
— Alex Wellstead (@AlexWellstead) July 6, 2021