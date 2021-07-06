https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/watch-trudeau-get-his-second-dose-of-moderna-vaccine/

Posted by Kane on July 6, 2021 1:52 pm

Trudeau receives 2nd jab of Moderna Vaccine



Trudeau announces diversity hire



“Canada is a big country, Canada is a diverse country, so it is only by reaching out to those around us by building bridges between people in the north and south, just as in the east and west, that we can truly move forward.”

