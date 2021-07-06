https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/561737-weisselberg-spotted-going-back-to-work-at-trump-tower

Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen WeisselbergAllen Howard WeisselbergWeisselberg spotted going back to work at Trump Tower Mary Trump: Ivanka ‘much less likely to stay loyal’ to father than Weisselberg GOP 2024 hopefuls face challenge: Not upsetting Trump MORE was spotted going back to work at Trump Tower on Tuesday after being indicted by New York prosecutors on more than a dozen tax-related charges.

Weisselberg was back at work days after pleading not guilty to 15 charges against him, according to photos published by The Daily Mail.

According to the news outlet, Weisselberg was seen driving a Mercedes from his home through New York City before entering a private garage at Trump Tower.

Weisselberg was indicted on 15 charges last Thursday, including tax fraud conspiracy, grand larceny and falsifying business records. He is accused of failing to pay taxes on $1.7 million in income.

Prosecutors allege that the Trump Organization had been paying for his rent in his Manhattan apartment, living expenses, a relative’s private school tuition and the lease on a Mercedes.

Both Weisselberg and the Trump Organization have denied wrongdoing.

Former President TrumpDonald TrumpOver 535 charged six months after Jan. 6 riot: DOJ Pennsylvania dentist and Trump associate accused of groping patient TikTok names longtime Microsoft worker as top US lawyer MORE blasted the charges against his chief financial officer during a rally in Sarasota, Fla., on Saturday, accusing them of “prosecutorial misconduct.”

“They’ve mobilized every power of government to come after me, my family, my wonderful employees and my company solely because of politics,” Trump said. “It’s a terrible, terrible thing.”

