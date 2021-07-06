https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/06/what-happened-to-defund-the-police-capitol-police-to-expand-operations-outside-of-dc-to-better-protect-politicians/

We can only imagine what the one-year anniversary of the Capitol riot is going to look like in the media seeing how they’re blowing up the six-month anniversary into the lead story in every outlet.

While Jen Psaki runs around and tries to convince us that the Republicans have been behind the “defund the police” movement (while it’s Democrats like AOC insisting that “defunding police means defunding police,” the Capitol Police are expanding their operations, opening field offices in California and Florida to better protect lawmakers from threats.

Six months after the Jan. 6 riot, the U.S. Capitol Police is planning to expand operations outside Washington in an effort to better protect lawmakers, beginning with the opening of field offices in California and Florida. https://t.co/uvUhCEx7FU — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 6, 2021

The New York Times reports:

Six months after a mob of supporters of President Donald J. Trump stormed the Capitol, the United States Capitol Police is planning to expand operations outside Washington in an effort to better protect lawmakers, beginning with the opening of field offices in California and Florida. Tim Barber, a spokesman, said the plan was to open several additional regional offices as the department charged with protecting Congress transforms itself in the aftermath of the attack, which exposed serious deficiencies in the Capitol Police’s gathering and dissemination of intelligence, preparedness and training. Much like the Secret Service, which has field offices in multiple states and countries, the Capitol Police need to be able to monitor and quickly investigate threats against lawmakers wherever they occur, Mr. Barber said.

So in D.C. they called in the National Guard and put up razor-wire fencing all around the building. But threats against politicians are coming from outside Washington too, so the Capitol Police need to be ready.

So they’re now National Police, interesting — Kyle 🌴 (@KyleCalifornia_) July 6, 2021

unnecessary and superfluous — Kirara Decline 🧺 (@CodecMendoza) July 6, 2021

You mean like when leftwing activists targeted Mitch McConnell’s house for a ‘protest’ or when Portland mayor Ted Wheeler was forced to move due to leftwing activists threatening his building? https://t.co/fvVtgJqQXq — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) July 6, 2021

“How are we going to pay for it?” — Yucca Mountain Johnny (@JonathanPuthoff) July 6, 2021

Gee, @AOC, where are they getting the money for that? — The Topical Zealot (@TopicalZealot) July 6, 2021

Because they’ve done such a great job? — the climate crisis is here (@sadpoastingusa) July 6, 2021

Isn’t that what the FBI is supposed to do? — bjm92649 (@bjm92649) July 6, 2021

What why? — Carlos That Retweets Things (@BasqueQuetzal) July 6, 2021

Congress cares more about their safety than the safety of their constituents — Alex Goldstein (@agoldst23) July 6, 2021

Tweet of the day, right there.

So we need to defund the police everywhere so normal people have less protection, but the police who protect the politicians need to be massively expanded? — Jeff Willbee (@JeffWillbee) July 6, 2021

How ironic that all these Democratically held cities have been turned into war zones and the people must tolerate stray bullets coming through their homes, death on a daily basis, but the Dems will get an entirely armed security force, lunacy. pic.twitter.com/n7fO2fAVba — Rick Meihofer (@RickMeihofer1) July 6, 2021

Uh huh. This is a bad idea. — 𝚓𝚎𝚛𝚎𝚖𝚢 𝚍𝚎𝚑𝚗𝚎𝚛 (@jeremydehner) July 6, 2021

What about dozens of riots that happened across the nation in 2020 which killed 30 people and destroyed 2 billion in property and even tried to breach the barriers around the White House in the Lafayette Park riot that cause the president and his family to be moved to a bunker? — covidcattle (@covidcattle1) July 6, 2021

Sounds like some higher ups wanted to live in California and Florida and they convinced Congress to fund it. — Wrongthink Radio (@wrongthinkradio) July 6, 2021

I assume they’ll be in nice parts of California and Florida, with easy beach access and good restaurants. Your tax dollars at work. — Trollo Versalles (@LeCircleBouge) July 6, 2021

Weird how American law enforcement and intelligence agencies are always fucking up and instead of getting smashed into a million pieces they keep getting exactly what they want. — The🏳️‍🌈Pratt in the West (@AGayPhish) July 6, 2021

Lmao. Incompetent feds decide to spread their incompetency under the guise of … competency? They allowed it to happen. They’re using it to expand. How is it that certain folks don’t see what’s wrong with this? — Harry (@caped_townie) July 6, 2021

Mission Creep — Richie Cunningham (@3loves9) July 6, 2021

Federal police responsible for protecting Congress and congressional buildings are expanding their operations thousands of miles away from their jurisdiction? Hey, nothing to see here! No overreach of government power anywhere to be seen! — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) July 6, 2021

I don’t think so. — Ruby (@Ruby_8385) July 6, 2021

The New York Times goes into great detail about why this is needed, including the death of Officer Brian Sicknick “hours after the attack.”

