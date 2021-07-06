http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/6TiHDsekQL0/

Former Maine Gov. Paul LePage (R) announced Monday that he would run once again in 2022 as he seeks to serve as the state’s governor, a role he previously held for two terms.

LePage said in a campaign announcement:

Today I am officially starting my campaign for Governor of Maine. Maine faces several challenges and we must work toward building a better future based on individual liberty, fiscal responsibility, and an economy which empowers everyone including our rural communities.

“We simply cannot continue to look to Washington, DC for bailouts, subsidies, or leadership,” he added. “We must ensure Maine is a great place to raise a family for generations to come, for all Mainers regardless of background.”

In am in. I am running for Governor of Maine. We must work toward building a better future based on individual liberty, fiscal responsibility, and an economy which empowers everyone including our rural communities. Chip in: https://t.co/Xb5s7rREEO pic.twitter.com/i0tcinzQ2C — Paul LePage (@PaulLePage2022) July 5, 2021

LePage, who has announced a formal fall kickoff for the campaign, was first elected to serve as governor of Maine in fall 2010 and was sworn in the following January. LePage left office in 2019 and was succeeded by Democrat Janet Mills, who has yet to formally announce any type of reelection effort.

During LePage’s state-limited two-year tenure as Maine’s governor, an impeachment attempt was waged against him that later proved unsuccessful and claimed that he used his position with state funds to manipulate and intimidate opposition groups or individuals.

LePage’s announcement came four days after paperwork was filed with the state ethics commission to continue the process.

LePage, who is known for his outspoken remarks and opinions on certain issues, received great support from the Maine Republican Party. A popularized slogan by the state GOP Party at the time of LePage’s first run for governor in 2010 — “working people vote Republican” — was boosted by the LePage campaign and crafted into a bumper sticker to be sold to residents in the state.

In one of his final acts as Maine’s governor before his second term concluded, LePage trolled a Democrat candidate who won a House race by writing the words “stolen election” on an election certificate certifying the win. LePage also once claimed that out-of-state drug dealers were impregnating “young white” girls in Maine.

LePage was also an early supporter of former President Donald Trump, endorsing the one-term president when he ran in 2016. With great support from Republicans within the state, coupled with foreseeable support again from the state party, LePage has a good chance at giving Republicans the chance to take back the governor’s mansion.

