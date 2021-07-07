https://www.dailywire.com/news/2nd-largest-u-s-defense-contractor-goes-woke-white-straight-christian-men-must-identify-your-privilege-participate-in-reparations-decolonize-your-boo

The second-largest defense contractor in America is imposing an “anti-racism” program using critical race theory, arguing that white or straight or Christian men should “identify your privilege,” “participate in reparations,” and “decolonize your bookshelf.”

Raytheon Technologies Corporation implemented a program titled “Stronger Together.” As leading Critical Race Theory opponent and investigator Christopher Rufo, who obtained documents and videos from a whistleblower, reported:

Raytheon CEO Greg Hayes supported the campaign by signing an Action for Diversity & Inclusion statement, promising to “promote diversity” and “cultivate meaningful change for our society,” then asking all Raytheon employees to sign the pledge and “check [their] own biases.”

Rufo told Fox News’s Tucker Carlson, “They launched this, really, political indoctrination program, teaching employees to judge each other on the basis of race; asking employees, actually, to identify one another on the basis of race during conversations. They provided specific rules for white employees; how to speak to black employees, and they even said that employees should reject the principle of equality and favor equality of outcomes, which is a synonym for socialism, maybe communism. And it’s really astonishing because this is one of the largest corporations in the world. It manufactures key defense armaments, and yet it has been captured by this woke ideology that seems to be no the dominant force not only in education and in government but also in business.”

As I told @TuckerCarlson: Raytheon has turned last year’s meme about an “LGBTQ+ drone strike” into today’s reality. The company has embraced critical race theory as a protection racket—while siphoning billions from taxpayers.pic.twitter.com/YDs4AOPWh9 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 7, 2021

Rufo issued a Twitter thread documenting the issues raised by the “anti-racism” program. He noted:

Raytheon, the nation’s second-largest defense contractor, has launched a critical race theory program that encourages white employees to confront their “privilege,” reject the principle of “equality,” and “defund the police.” Let’s review the internal documents. Last summer, Raytheon CEO Greg Hayes launched the Stronger Together campaign instructing employees on “becoming an anti-racist today.” He signed a corporate diversity statement and then asked all Raytheon employees to sign the pledge and “check [their] own biases.”

Last summer, Raytheon CEO Greg Hayes launched the Stronger Together campaign instructing employees on “becoming an anti-racist today.” He signed a corporate diversity statement and then asked all Raytheon employees to sign the pledge and “check [their] own biases.” pic.twitter.com/GacZYK4gIr — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 6, 2021

Rufo continued, “The program is centered on ‘intersectionality,’ a core component of critical race theory that divides the world into competing identity groups, with race, gender, religion, sexual orientation, and other categories defining an individual’s place within the hierarchy of oppression. Raytheon then asks white employees to deconstruct their identities and ‘identify [their] privilege.’ The company argues that white, straight, Christian men are at the top of the oppression hierarchy—and must work on ‘recognizing [their] privilege’ and ‘step aside’ for minorities.”

Raytheon then asks white employees to deconstruct their identities and “identify [their] privilege.” The company argues that white, straight, Christian men are at the top of the oppression hierarchy—and must work on “recognizing [their] privilege” and “step aside” for minorities. pic.twitter.com/mM53oJtfs9 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 6, 2021

More: “Raytheon tells employees to ‘identify everyone’s race’ during workplace conversations. Whites must ‘listen to the experiences’ of ‘marginalized identities’ and should ‘give [those with such identities] the floor in meetings or on calls, even if it means silencing yourself.’ Raytheon instructs white employees never to say that they ‘pray things change soon.’ Whites must acknowledge that their own discomfort is ‘a fraction’ of their black colleagues’ who are ‘exhausted, mentally drained, frustrated, stressed, barely sleeping, scared and overwhelmed.’”,

Raytheon instructs white employees never to say that they “pray things change soon.” Whites must acknowledge that their own discomfort is “a fraction” of their black colleagues’, who are “exhausted, mentally drained, frustrated, stressed, barely sleeping, scared and overwhelmed.” pic.twitter.com/L3GsB8OmaO — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 6, 2021

Rufo pointed out, “Raytheon has segregated employees by race and identity groups for black, Hispanic, Asian, Native American, LGBTQ, and other intersectional categories. This is a slide from a recent seminar on ‘Developing Intersectional Allyship in the Workplace.’ Next, Raytheon explicitly instructs employees to oppose ‘equality,’ defined as ‘treating each person the same . . . regardless of their differences,’ and strive instead for ‘equity,’ which ‘focuses on the equality of the outcome.’”

Next, Raytheon explicitly instructs employees to oppose “equality,” defined as “treating each person the same . . . regardless of their differences,” and strive instead for “equity,” which “focuses on the equality of the outcome.” pic.twitter.com/t1IWkHcAGw — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 6, 2021

“Finally, in a collection of recommended resources, the company encourages white employees to ‘defund the police,’ ‘participate in reparations,’ ‘decolonize your bookshelf,’ ‘join a local ‘white space,’” Rufo concluded.

Finally, in a collection of recommended resources, the company encourages white employees to “defund the police,” “participate in reparations,” “decolonize your bookshelf,” “join a local ‘white space.'” pic.twitter.com/OrQSu9FrKF — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) July 6, 2021

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

