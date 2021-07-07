https://thehill.com/homenews/news/561998-4-suspected-killers-of-haitian-president-fatally-shot-by-police

Police fatally shot four people suspected of assassinating Haitian President Jovenel Moïse at his home on Wednesday, The Associated Press reported, citing the Haitian police chief.

Police also arrested two others, who were described by the AP as having been heavily armed and highly trained professional killers. The arrests took place in the upscale neighborhood of Petionville, outside Port-au-Prince, Bloomberg noted.

Three police officers were reportedly held hostage by the suspects but were freed late Wednesday, Léon Charles, chief of Haiti’s National Police, told the AP.

The update comes as the country is dealing with the loss of its 53-year-old president. Haitian first lady Martine Moïse was also injured during the overnight assault and remains hospitalized.

Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph called for the the United Nations to hold a Security Council meeting and for the “international community to launch an investigation into the assassination.”

President Biden also spoke of Moïse, issuing a statement of his own on Wednesday in which he condemned the gunmen and lamented the loss of life.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear of the horrific assassination of President Jovenel Moïse and the attack on First Lady Martine Moïse of Haiti,” Biden said. “We condemn this heinous act, and I am sending my sincere wishes for First Lady Moïse’s recovery.

He added, “The United States offers condolences to the people of Haiti, and we stand ready to assist as we continue to work for a safe and secure Haiti.”

