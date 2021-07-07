https://noqreport.com/2021/07/07/activists-score-win-as-pornhub-sister-site-shutters/

Close-Up Of Porn Text On Computer Monitor Popular pornography website XTube — notably dubbed the “sister site” to porn behemoth Pornhub — announced this week the site’s forthcoming closure.

The news comes as XTube and Pornhub parent company MindGeek faces increasing scrutiny over apparent sex trafficking and rapes streaming on its platforms.

XTube, which started in 2008, announced this week that video and photo uploads will be disabled, and by Sept. 5, the site will be shuttered.

“Like any tech company, we are constantly evaluating our content offerings and products to best serve our users,” MindGeek said in a statement related to the XTube decision.

“XTube has always had a dedicated but small community, and we believe that its users and creators will be better served on one of our existing platforms, where they will be able to take advantage of wider reach and increased visibility,” the company added.

“The exact reason for the shuttering is unclear but anti-trafficking advocates have heralded the closure as a victory for their movement,” FOX Business noted .The National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE) told The Daily Wire via email that the XTube closure is evidence that the “pornography industry is collapsing.”“XTube’s announced shutdown is more […]

Read the whole story at www.dailywire.com

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

