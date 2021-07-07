http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/HjHDRD0MDXw/air-force-found-largely-responsible-for-texas-church-shooting-11625668388

The shooting in 2017 at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, left 26 people dead.

Photo: mark ralston/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...