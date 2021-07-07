https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/07/amazons-promo-for-season-3-of-the-boys-takes-aim-at-tucker-carlson-and-mike-lindell/

There’s a new promo out for Amazon’s season 3 of “The Boys” that features a newscaster for the fictitious Vought News Network filling in what’s transpired since the end of season 2. . .

. . .but the promo, however, takes aim at Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. Watch for yourself:

First up, the Carlson dig:

And about halfway through is the ad for the bedding company called “OurSheet”:

You know, like the KKK:

Can’t we just have one day without the TDS and all the other associated derangement syndromes?

