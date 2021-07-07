https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/07/amazons-promo-for-season-3-of-the-boys-takes-aim-at-tucker-carlson-and-mike-lindell/

There’s a new promo out for Amazon’s season 3 of “The Boys” that features a newscaster for the fictitious Vought News Network filling in what’s transpired since the end of season 2. . .

Ahead of #TheBoys season 3, Amazon launches a Vought News digital series to fill in story gaps. https://t.co/AuXRQdmwLD — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 7, 2021

. . .but the promo, however, takes aim at Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. Watch for yourself:

Today on VNN:

-An update on America’s favorite hero, Homelander

-Meet the new man: Victoria Neuman announces FBSA hire

-Where is Alastair?: Church of the Collective head missing amidst new allegations pic.twitter.com/MC1cppXGvW — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) July 7, 2021

First up, the Carlson dig:

hosted by Vought’s very own F*cker Carlson — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) July 7, 2021

And about halfway through is the ad for the bedding company called “OurSheet”:

There’s a patriot selling bedding in the new @VoughtIntl ad ahead of the next season of “The Boys” pic.twitter.com/FAWgEDZZTh — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) July 7, 2021

You know, like the KKK:

where can I get an OurSheet? — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) July 7, 2021

Can’t we just have one day without the TDS and all the other associated derangement syndromes?

heard they’re on sale down at A**hole-Mart — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) July 7, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

