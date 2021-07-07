https://babylonbee.com/news/aoc-donates-casket-she-was-buried-in-on-january-6th-to-smithsonian/

AOC Donates Casket She Was Buried In After Being Killed On January 6th To Smithsonian

WASHINGTON, D.C.—In a touching and powerful gesture, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has decided to donate the casket she was buried in after being killed on January 6th to the Smithsonian.

“As you all know, I was literally murdered by MAGA terrorists during the January 6th insurrection,” said AOC in a statement. “After my funeral, I realized that the casket I was buried in had become a national symbol of hope, as well as a dark reminder of that dark day.”

To help ensure America never forgets the horrific events of January 6th, AOC has donated her coffin to be put on display for future generations to see. It will be held in a glass case, with a plaque saying “Never Forget.”

Inspired by AOC’s example, others are stepping up to donate items to the new exhibit, which include:

Buffalo guy’s iconic buffalo hat

Soiled trousers worn by journalists on that day

Nancy Pelosi’s podium

Hundreds of deadly selfie sticks used by insurrectionists

The new exhibit will be open to the public as soon the security threat from more Trump-inspired insurrections is passed.