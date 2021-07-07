https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/arizona-audit-ballots-machines-secured-forensics-data-checks-will-continue/

The Arizona Audit began to prepare the Wesley Bolin Building on Wednesday for continued data analysis.

The audit officials are still hoping to gain access to the Maricopa County routers that are being withheld by the county officials despite a senate subpoena.

Last week The Gateway Pundit reported that the ballots and machines were safely moved into storage with chain of custody and security precautions in place.

All ballots and machines are now in the Wesley Bolin building behind fences and it is still live streaming at AZAudit.org.

Auditors are still completing the forensic analysis of ballots and data comparisons.

They are continuing to double and triple-check ballot tallies and totals to make sure this process has zero errors.

Boris Epshteyn told Steve Bannon’s War Room audience that the numbers are being “double and triple checked to make sure that the discrepancy numbers are as significant as we are hearing because what we are hearing is a nuclear earthquake”.

County Officials are terrified and releasing ridiculous statements in order to deter auditors from finishing this audit.

Auditors are still waiting to receive subpoenaed routers and passwords from Maricopa County to finish this audit.

If the County does not comply, there will be consequences.

