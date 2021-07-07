https://nypost.com/2021/07/06/yankees-aroldis-chapman-promises-he-will-make-people-shut-up/

SEATTLE — In the midst of the worst rut of his career, Aroldis Chapman took to Instagram on Monday night to say he intends to prove people wrong.

The closer — who Aaron Boone indicated might be at least temporarily removed from the role due to his recent struggles — has had a brutal stretch that continued in the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader against the Mets, when he allowed a game-tying homer to Pete Alonso in the top of the seventh and gave up three runs without retiring a batter.

He was booed off the mound in The Bronx.

“For all those people that criticize my bad moments, I will tell them that I do not know how my story ends, but in its pages you will never read, ‘I gave up,’ ” Chapman wrote in both English and Spanish. “So I will move on. I still have many wars to win and many mouths to shut up.”

He’s got his work cut out for him, since Sunday’s implosion was just the latest in a cascade of awful outings for the left-hander who was dominant for much of the early part of the season — but has been a disaster of late.

Aroldis Chapman on the mound in his latest blown save on July 4, 2021. AP

Chapman’s ERA was 0.41 in 22 appearances prior to June 3. Since then, it’s 18.90 in 10 outings.

There has been much speculation that his stumble is due to MLB’s crackdown on pitchers using foreign substances, but Chapman has insisted he didn’t use sticky substances and Boone has pointed to more of a mechanical issue for Chapman.

No matter the reason, Chapman entered Tuesday having given up leads in three straight appearances, while allowing 24 base runners in his last 5 ²/₃ innings.

Boone over the weekend indicated he would consider Chad Green or Jonathan Loaisiga to be used in save situations until Chapman gets straightened out.

Aroldis Chapman after his latest blown save on July 4, 2021. Corey Sipkin

With the Yankees just a game over .500 — and Chapman at the center of their two most horrific losses — it may be too late.

Domingo German blamed his bad last four starts on mechanical issues.

“One of the things that usually gets me in trouble is my balance on the mound,’’ German said through an interpreter. “I’m falling off to one side and that’s what causes my command to not be as good.”

It’s resulted in an ugly stretch for the right-hander, who enters his start on Wednesday having allowed 18 runs — 17 earned — in 15 ¹/₃ innings in four outings (9.98 ERA), which brought his season ERA from 3.12 to 4.50.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

