Assassinated at Home

Haiti’s President Jovenel Moise was shot and killed last night at around 1 a.m. local time. First Lady Martine Moise was also wounded in the attack on their home in Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince. Unidentified gunmen burst into their home, stating they were members of the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), and opened fire.

The DEA website gave Haiti a Level 4 DO NOT TRAVEL restriction on June 16 due to dangers, including kidnappings, crime, COVID, and civil unrest.

Moise’s presidency has been marred by accusations of corruption and waves of protests, often violent. Moise was expected to step down on February 7 at the end of his five-year term. He was elected February 7, 2016, and refused to leave office, stating that his five-year term began the day he took office, February 7, 2017, and thus his term should end February 7, 2022. The one-year delay was due to allegations of election fraud. His opponents disagreed and wanted him to step down in February 2021.

Haiti’s interim prime minister, Claude Joseph, has taken control of the impoverished nation and is urging calm after what he called a “heinous, inhumane and barbaric attack.”

Joseph also said that "all measures had been taken to guarantee the continuity of the state."

President Moise claimed a coup had been thwarted on February 7, the day he was expected to step down. Twenty-three people were arrested, including a prominent judge and a high-ranking police officer. Cash, machine guns, and machetes were confiscated in the attempted coup. Widespread protests and riots took place in Port-au-Prince and nearby cities and towns. “We cannot accept that Jovenel Moise violates the constitution of the country,” claimed a protester, Etienne Jean-Daniel. “We demand that the constitution be respected.” Haiti is the poorest nation in Latin America, where roughly 60% of the population lives below the poverty line. Haiti has been gutted by corruption, natural disasters, and the Clintons.

