Haitian President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated in his home when a group of heavily armed men stormed in and murdered him.

He was elected back in 2016, the same year that Hillary Clinton lost her bid for the White House.

And much of her campaign run was bogged down by reports of how she and her Clinton Foundation ravaged the small country and bled it dry financially after the devastating earthquake back in 2010.

The Clintons have a shameful reputation in Haiti after the former senate president and citizens called out the Clintons and their foundation for using the catastrophic earthquake to make millions for themselves.

The Trump campaign got a statement from a former Hatian Senate president ripping the Clintons re: recent WSJ story pic.twitter.com/rQ1yN42zN6 — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) September 21, 2016

Watch this video from 2016:

President Moïse was the “Trump” of Haiti. He was a businessman, not a politician, and as a result, he had an enemies list similar to Trumps.

Moiise even likened himself to Trump.

“President Trump and I are entrepreneurs, and all an entrepreneur wants is results,” Moïse said in an interview last week with the Reuters news agency. “And therefore I hope we’ll put everything in place to make sure we deliver for our peoples.”

And now, he’s dead.

Needless to say, given the Clinton’s sordid past dealings with Haiti, this assassination sparked a lot of rumblings about the “Clinton Body Count” online.

Here’s some of what people are saying online:

footage of when the Clintons were told that Haiti’s President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated at his home pic.twitter.com/XCG3Co5hwM — pixelnog (@pixelnog) July 7, 2021

Some wonder if he was questioning the Clinton Foundation and the Billions $$$$ they collected for the Haiti hurricane relief. https://t.co/x5CXl11XO1 — Joe McKinley (@bartmckinley) July 7, 2021

Haiti’s President, Jovenel Moise, was helping investigators look into crimes committed against Haiti by the Clinton Foundation. Today, Moise was Assassinated in his home. — Ole Murica (@OleMurica) July 7, 2021

Bill Clinton and the now former President of Haiti pic.twitter.com/fwb4HQAhOs — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 7, 2021

“Was he a ‘friend’ of HRC?………”

“Arkancide is rampant already this summer!!! SHEEEEESH!”

“We have a connection between the Clintons and the former Haitian President? Did not see that one coming”

“there’s a club of dead people who dared to expose the Clintons.”

“He got clintoned”

“Whack’d by Hillary”

“The president of Haiti didn’t kill himself…. (Hillary has no idea about any of this)”

The “Clinton Body Count” is one of those Urban Legends that will never go away…and for pretty good reason…

