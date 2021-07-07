https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/assassins-kill-president-haiti-overnight-attack-state-emergency-declared/

Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated in the middle of the night in his home in a “barbaric act.”

The Haitian government declared a state of emergency Wednesday morning.

Jovenel Moise’s wife, Martine Moise was also shot but she survived and is receiving medical attention.

Reuters reported:

Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph said in televised remarks after chairing a cabinet meeting that the government had declared a state of emergency amid confusion over who would take over the reins of the country. “My compatriots, remain calm because the situation is under control,” he said. The 53-year-old president’s wife, Martine Moise, was also shot in the attack at around 1 a.m. local time (0500 GMT) at the couple’s home in the hills above Port-au-Prince, Joseph said in a statement. She was receiving medical treatment. “A group of unidentified individuals, some of them speaking Spanish, attacked the private residence of the president of the republic and thus fatally wounded the head of state,” he said.

The United States condemned the attack and called it a “horrific crime.”

DEVELOPING…

