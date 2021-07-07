https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/07/axios-trump-will-announce-later-today-hes-suing-twitter-and-facebook/

Breaking news from Axios:

Newsmax reported last night that the former president would be making an important announcement later today at a news conference at his golf club in Bedminster, NJ:

We’ll keep you posted:

Update: From the Washinton Examiner’s Christian Datoc:

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...