https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/07/axios-trump-will-announce-later-today-hes-suing-twitter-and-facebook/
Breaking news from Axios:
NEW: Trump will announce today that he’s suing Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sources tell Axios. https://t.co/0vj8dAt0ii
— Axios (@axios) July 7, 2021
Newsmax reported last night that the former president would be making an important announcement later today at a news conference at his golf club in Bedminster, NJ:
Former President Donald J. Trump will make an “important” announcement Wednesday about his plans for a social media platform, Newsmax has learned: https://t.co/iizTrnDOPZ
— Newsmax (@newsmax) July 7, 2021
We’ll keep you posted:
Update: From the Washinton Examiner’s Christian Datoc:
Confirming this big time scoop from @sarafischer — America First Policy Institute, founded by Trump’s former Domestic Policy Council Dir. Brooke Rollins, is aiding 45’s suit to be announced in roughly one hour. More to come… https://t.co/sUT7018ny9
— Christian Datoc (@TocRadio) July 7, 2021
***