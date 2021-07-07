Red Sauce Pizza

This neighborhood joint, run by Shardelle Dues, makes by hand almost every component that goes on top of its blistered crust, including the pickled peppers and sausage on the Princess Sarah and the plant-based mozzarella and pepperoni on the vegan Ritual Arts. “At first, the pizza we tasted looked like any other pizza, but the care that went into dough was evident,” says Migyoa. “A lot of pizzerias buy cans of tomato sauce, buy Italian sausage. Part of the philosophy here is that they want to do everything, and it shows.”