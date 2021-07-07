https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/561919-biden-jabs-at-mcconnell-for-touting-bill-he-voted-against

President BidenJoe BidenUS imposes air travel restriction to Belarus after arrest of opposition journalist TikTok names longtime Microsoft worker as top US lawyer Biden appeals for unity six months after Capitol riot MORE on Wednesday swiped at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellOn The Money: McConnell vows ‘hell of a fight’ over Biden infrastructure plan | Democrats raise concerns with bipartisan bill Overnight Health Care: White House signals new COVID-19 strategy as delta variant spreads | McConnell urges vaccinations | Maryland says all COVID-19 deaths last month were among unvaccinated McConnell vows ‘hell of a fight’ over Biden infrastructure plan MORE (R-Ky.) for promoting the local benefits of an economic relief law that the GOP leader and other Republicans opposed.

“Mitch McConnell loves our programs,” Biden told reporters in Illinois during a visit to promote his infrastructure proposal. “You see what Mitch McConnell said? He told me he wasn’t going to get a single vote in order to allow me to get, with the help of everybody here, that $1.9 trillion … program for economic growth.

“Look it up, man. He’s bragging about it in Kentucky,” Biden added.

Reporter: “McConnell says you’re in for a heck of a fight on this one.” President Biden: “Mitch McConnell loves our programs.” pic.twitter.com/zaVAbj553S — The Hill (@thehill) July 7, 2021

Biden, who was asked about McConnell’s dug-in stance on infrastructure talks, was referencing comments from the minority leader a day earlier during an event in his home state.

“Well, it passed on a straight party-line vote,” McConnell said of the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion relief bill passed via the budget reconciliation process that contained funding to fight the pandemic, as well as money for state and local governments, among other items.

“Not a single member of my party voted for it,” McConnell said. “So, you’re going to get a lot more money. I didn’t vote for it. But you’re going to get a lot more money. Cities and counties in Kentucky will get close to $700 [million] or $800 million. If you add up the total amount that will come into our state, $4 billion, that’s twice what was sent in last year.”

McConnell went on to say he felt the government had “floated entirely too much money” and warned of the consequences as the price of gas and other goods increase.

Sen. Mitch McConnell on the American Rescue Plan: “You’re going to get a lot more money. I didn’t vote for it. But you’re going to get a lot more money.” pic.twitter.com/L1jASm5Xm3 — The Hill (@thehill) July 7, 2021

Democrats and White House officials highlighted McConnell’s comments on social media, using it to promote the benefits of Biden’s relief bill.

“.@LeaderMcConnell is absolutely right on all counts here,” deputy White House press secretary Andrew Bates tweeted.

“Thank you, Mitch McConnell, for highlighting the tremendous help President Biden and Congressional Democrats’ #AmericanRescuePlan is providing to cash-strapped state and local governments, hardworking American families, frontline workers, and those hit hardest by the pandemic,” Rep. John Yarmuth John Allen YarmuthDemocrats eye next stage of spending fight On The Money: Pelosi rebuffs McConnell on infrastructure | White House mounts full-court press on infrastructure deal | Supreme Court leaves CDC eviction moratorium intact Pelosi rebuffs McConnell on infrastructure MORE (D-Ky.) tweeted.

The White House has jabbed at Republicans who have gone on to tout the benefits of the American Rescue Plan despite their opposition to it, with the president in late May also swiping at Republican lawmakers.

Biden read off a list of Republicans who publicized how the law had helped their districts despite voting against the bill, including Reps. Elise Stefanik Elise Marie StefanikTrump, GOP seize on NY election board problems Pelosi may include Republican on Jan. 6 select committee White House denies pausing military aid package to Ukraine MORE (N.Y.), Greg Pence Gregory PenceFive big questions about the Jan. 6 select committee Biden needles GOP touting rescue plan they opposed: ‘Some people have no shame’ Karen Pence confirms move back to Indiana: ‘No place like home’ MORE (Ind.), Beth Van Duyne (Texas) and Jaime Herrera Beutler Jaime Lynn Herrera BeutlerFive big questions about the Jan. 6 select committee Cheney, Kinzinger are sole GOP votes for Jan. 6 select committee House approves select panel to probe Jan. 6 attack MORE (Wash.).

“I’m not going to embarrass any one of them, but I have here a list of how back in their districts, they’re bragging about the rescue plan,” Biden said at the time.

