https://www.oann.com/biden-says-he-will-know-more-on-thursday-about-kaseya-hack/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-says-he-will-know-more-on-thursday-about-kaseya-hack



Kaseya’s webpage is seen through magnifying glass in front of displayed binary code in this illustration taken, July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration Kaseya’s webpage is seen through magnifying glass in front of displayed binary code in this illustration taken, July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

July 7, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said he will know more on Thursday about the ransomware attack centered on Florida information technology firm Kaseya.

Biden made the comment to reporters on Wednesday as he returned to the White House from a trip to Chicago. The president received a briefing by administration officials earlier on Wednesday about their efforts to combat ransomware.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Chris Reese)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

