VIDEO: AP reporter calls out Biden State Dept spox Ned Price’s bogus spin: “You just challenged me to come up with an international agreement that the [Trump administration] signed that you guys have walked away from, and I just gave you, I think, 3.” https://t.co/JQAUmiDyuR pic.twitter.com/w3fywsTXD4 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 7, 2021

We have profiled the AP State Department reporter a few times in the past.

This is actual journalism and Ned Price is unprepared for pushback.