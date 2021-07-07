https://www.oann.com/biden-to-speak-on-u-s-pullout-from-afghanistan-on-thursday-white-house/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=biden-to-speak-on-u-s-pullout-from-afghanistan-on-thursday-white-house



U.S. President Joe Biden arrives to deliver remarks on his proposed "American Families Plan" legislation at McHenry County College during a visit to the northwest Chicago suburb Crystal Lake, Illinois, U.S., July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

July 7, 2021

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will make comments on Thursday afternoon on the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan and security and humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, the White House said on Wednesday.

Earlier on Thursday, Biden will receive an update from his national security team on “our military drawdown from Afghanistan,” White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement.

