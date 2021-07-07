http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/iwjdoKEuJlM/Kimberly-Guilfoyle-Donald-Trump-Jr-GOP-fundraiser-16295829.php

Eric Ting
SFGATE

FILE – Donald Trump Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle walk across the tarmac to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base before flying to Cleveland, Ohio, for the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020.

J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press

It seems Republican Party megadonors really did not enjoy their time with Kimberly Guilfoyle, the former first lady of San Francisco who served as chair for the Trump Victory finance committee in the 2020 presidential election. 

Guilfoyle, who is dating Donald Trump Jr., previously took some of the blame for the Trump campaign’s fundraising challenges and was deemed an “HR nightmare” by GOP officials. The officials complained to Politico that Guilfoyle underperformed in her role and “horrified” donors with “what they described as Guilfoyle’s lack of professionalism.”

An excerpt from a new book by Michael C. Bender — the Wall Street Journal’s White House correspondent in the Trump era — provides additional alleged specifics as to what, exactly, Guilfoyle did at these fundraisers.


According to Bender (the excerpt of the yet-to-be-released book was obtained by the Daily Mail), Guilfoyle often gave donors “an unwanted glimpse” into her private life with Trump Jr. She reportedly told donors Trump Jr. liked it when she wore a cheerleading outfit and called him a “naughty boy” when she “let him out of his cage.”


Additionally, she allegedly referred to her boyfriend as “Braveheart meets honey badger.”

Guilfoyle was accused of sexual harassment during her time as a Fox News host, which reportedly led to her sudden departure from the network.

The Politico article that first reported on Guilfoyle’s behavior at GOP fundraisers alleged that she once “offered a lap dance to the donor who gave the most money.”

Guilfoyle is currently the national chair for the 2022 United States Senate campaign for former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, who resigned in 2018 amid multiple scandals.

Eric Ting is the editor of California Issues, SFGATE’s politics section. He is an East Bay native who has a Master’s degree in journalism from Stanford University. Eric did his undergrad at Pomona College, where he majored in politics and minored in economics. Email: eric.ting@sfgate.com

