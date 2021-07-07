https://www.oann.com/brazils-bolsonaro-says-may-not-accept-2022-election-under-current-voting-system/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=brazils-bolsonaro-says-may-not-accept-2022-election-under-current-voting-system

July 7, 2021

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday he may not accept the result of the 2022 presidential election if the current voting system, which uses modern computer votes, is maintained.

The president, who is pushing a bill for printed votes to replace the current system, also said in a radio interview that he had asked the chief executive of state-run oil giant Petrobras to oblige Brazilian refineries to publish a detailed breakdown of fuel prices so consumers know how much they pay at the pump is made up of taxes.

(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca and Jamie McGeever)

