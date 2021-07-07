https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/07/breaking-haiti-president-jovenel-moise-reportedly-assassinated/

Haiti President Jovenel Moïse was reportedly assassinated overnight in a raid on his residence:

BREAKING: The President of Haiti, Jovenel Moise, has been killed in an attack on his residence, the country’s interim Prime Minister says https://t.co/Op1PEjsJDW — CNN (@CNN) July 7, 2021

His wife was also reported injured in the attack:

An official says Haitian President Jovenel Moïse has been assassinated after a group of unidentified people attacked his private residence. Moïse’s wife, First Lady Martine Moïse, is hospitalized, interim Premier Claude Joseph said. https://t.co/JXK0M4oiaZ — The Associated Press (@AP) July 7, 2021

The situation in Haiti “had grown increasingly unstable and disgruntled under Jovenel Moïse’s rule”:

Haiti had grown increasingly unstable and disgruntled under Jovenel Moïse’s rule. Its economic, political and social woes have deepened, with gang violence spiking heavily in the capital of Port-au-Prince and food and fuel becoming scarcer. https://t.co/jDGjA50P9h — The Associated Press (@AP) July 7, 2021

More from interim Premier Claude Joseph:

Just In: According to Haiti’s acting prime minister, President Jovenel Moïse has been assassinated. In a statement in French, Claude Joseph said a “group of non-identified individuals, some of whom spoke Spanish, attacked the private residence of the President of the Republic.” — NPR (@NPR) July 7, 2021

And:

“The country’s security situation is under the control of the National Police of Haiti and the Armed Forces,” the interim Premier Claude Joseph said. “Democracy and the republic will win.” https://t.co/iEbk2peVnQ — The Associated Press (@AP) July 7, 2021

