Haiti President Jovenel Moïse was reportedly assassinated overnight in a raid on his residence:

His wife was also reported injured in the attack:

The situation in Haiti “had grown increasingly unstable and disgruntled under Jovenel Moïse’s rule”:

More from interim Premier Claude Joseph:

And:

