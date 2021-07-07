https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/california-epsilon-variant-evade-covid-19-vaccines-study-says/

A new study says the California “Epsilon” variant could evade Covid-19 vaccines.

The “Epsilon” variant’s 3 spike protein mutations could weaken vaccines by breaking down the neutralized antibodies, according to a study by the University of Washington School of Medicine.

Science Daily reported:

Three mutations in the Epsilon coronavirus spike protein dampen the neutralizing potency of antibodies induced by current vaccines or past COVID infections. TRENDING: LIVE STREAM VIDEO: President Trump Announces Lawsuits Against Twitter, Google and Facebook CEOs — Asks for Punitive Damages – Via RSBN on Rumble The mutations give this coronavirus variant of concern a means to totally evade specific monoclonal antibodies used in clinics and reduce the effectiveness of antibodies from the plasma of vaccinated people. To better understand the exact immune escape strategies at work here, the scientists visualized this variant’s infection machinery to see what is different from the original configuration of the pandemic coronavirus, and what the implications of these changes are.

Earlier this week scientists claimed the “Lambda” variant, which supposedly originated in Peru last summer, is highly contagious and may be resistant to Covid-19 vaccines.

Meanwhile, the Biden Administration is using the “Delta” variant to scare Americans into getting vaccinated.

Biden on Tuesday said he will send goons door-to-door to harass unvaccinated Americans.

These tyrants are never going to let go of their newfound power.

