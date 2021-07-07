https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/07/07/chinese-state-media-reports-that-brutality-against-indigenous-people-is-embedded-in-the-genes-of-the-anglo-saxons/

It’s bad enough that we have American publications taking money from the Chinese Communist Party to print Chinese propaganda, but at least they hide it well. Then there’s Chinese state media, like Xinhua News, that publishes cartoons like this one:

From the country that unleashed the pandemic. https://t.co/JiPg0Schtf — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) July 7, 2021

Jonathan Cheng of the Wall Street Journal noted an article published in the Global Times, which is also Chinese state media. In it, the Chinese fret that it’s in the Anglo-Saxon DNA to brutalize indigenous people, and they’re certainly not going to apologize for committing genocide:

Global Times: “Brutality against indigenous people is embedded in the genes of the Anglo-Saxons…The US and Canada…hypocritically show care for the world’s human rights. They have no intention to sincerely address their own shameful record of genocide.”https://t.co/iYGwTvl1zV — Jonathan Cheng (@JChengWSJ) June 29, 2021

Not even peaceful Canada gets off the hook in this piece:

Native people have been subjected to more than 1,500 wars, attacks, and raids authorized by the US government, the most of any country in the world against its indigenous people. Such brutality against indigenous people is embedded in the genes of the Anglo-Saxons. Also last week, 751 unmarked graves at the site of a former indigenous residential school in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan were found, following the discovery of the remains of 215 indigenous children at a similar residential school in British Columbia weeks ago. … With solid evidence of the Anglo-Saxon’s systematic genocide against indigenous people, the US and Canada idly sit on the land they seized and hypocritically show care for the world’s human rights. They have no intention to sincerely address their own shameful record of genocide.

Did someone say genocide?

The Tibetans would like a word with the author. — Hernan Cortes (@CyberPunkCortes) July 7, 2021

Tibetans and Uyghurs were unavailable for comment, as were those colonized by Mongols, Mughals, Mamluks, Aztec and Comanche. — Richard5832 (@richard5832) July 7, 2021

Concentration camps currently where? — yaboiborris (@rapidfireraptor) July 7, 2021

This is a smear campaign by the CCP meant to demoralize the denizens of the US, Canada and the UK. They point the finger at our failures , akin to genocide, in order to draw attention away from their current genocide of the uyghurs and others. Don’t fall for it. — Mast_Univ (@Mast_Univ) July 7, 2021

So the DNA of Chinese people is killing its own race is it? Over thousand of years, Chinese history is filled with wars, massacres and empire expansions. Still doing it apparently. BS right? It’s the same — andi_2 (@ndzulkarnain) July 7, 2021

The world’s history is full of the horrors of what human beings have done to one another. It’s not exclusive to one group of people. Demanding atonement that will never change what happened from people will never change anything. — Sai-fon (@LastSnowLeopard) July 7, 2021

That time when a communist literally lectured the free world about human rights! — John Eric Russ (@jdrosstex) July 7, 2021

No Anglo Saxons are just human beings. You can’t beat racism with racism. Plus reference to Anglo Saxons is really crazy stupid. — Good Grief (@Stangler20) July 7, 2021

Genetic predisposition to violence is probably not a can of worms that you want to open… — Kaspar Havser (@kasparhavser) July 7, 2021

There are at least three active genocides currently taking place in Asian countries. — Fiat Storm (@DookieOnTheFed) July 7, 2021

Well if its genetic I guess its not blameworthy — Buffalo Resident (@BuffaloNationa1) July 7, 2021

Show me a civilization that was not built this way. At least the USA has a constitution and bill of rights that can be used to help every citizen to obtain individual freedom. Therefore learning and growing through its mistakes. — Hot Cocoa, please (@MikeElGallo) July 7, 2021

This coming from China 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🖕🏻 — Mulligan ☠️🍀☠️ (@Einherjar_10) July 7, 2021

How soon until the NEA adds the Global Times next to the 1619 Project in American schools?

