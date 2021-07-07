https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/07/cnn-gets-another-heap-of-self-awareness-after-causing-a-triggering-about-what-rep-mtg-said-of-bidens-door-to-door-vaccine-squad/

Yesterday WH press secretary Jen Psaki said that in some areas of the country the feds will be going door-to-door to visit unvaccinated Americans. CNN’s tweet about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s response caused a big ol’ triggering in some of the replies, and no doubt the same will happen among CNN hosts:

Nazi comparisons? CNN would surely never stoop to that level! Oh, wait…

Yes they did, along with MSNBC and others:

According to media outlets like CNN, it’s only acceptable if a Democrat is making a Nazi comparison about a Republican:

CNN spends so much time watching Fox News that they don’t seem to know what happens on their own network:

It’s fine when the liberal media or a Democrat does it:

