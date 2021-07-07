https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/07/07/cnn-gets-another-heap-of-self-awareness-after-causing-a-triggering-about-what-rep-mtg-said-of-bidens-door-to-door-vaccine-squad/

Yesterday WH press secretary Jen Psaki said that in some areas of the country the feds will be going door-to-door to visit unvaccinated Americans. CNN’s tweet about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s response caused a big ol’ triggering in some of the replies, and no doubt the same will happen among CNN hosts:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday compared officials carrying out President Biden’s latest Covid-19 vaccination push to Nazi-era “brown shirts,” just weeks after apologizing for her comments comparing Capitol Hill mask-wearing rules to the Holocaust. https://t.co/uDXfj87A3K — CNN (@CNN) July 7, 2021

Nazi comparisons? CNN would surely never stoop to that level! Oh, wait…

Yes they did, along with MSNBC and others:

Media to conservatives: Hey Nazi terrorists, isn’t it time to start dialing down the rhetoric? [Montage] pic.twitter.com/sC9XBju7Fi — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) October 31, 2018

According to media outlets like CNN, it’s only acceptable if a Democrat is making a Nazi comparison about a Republican:

I love how the people that literally spent the past 4 years claiming trump was hitler now take offense to any comparison lol. I’m pretty sure the left uses the comparison more. I’ve been called a “nazi” like 5 times this years https://t.co/mFT0bDvBWD — ian sharar (@IanSharar) July 7, 2021

CNN spends so much time watching Fox News that they don’t seem to know what happens on their own network:

Here’s a transcript of @ChrisCuomo referring ON AIR to federal officers as ‘stormtroopers’. Nobody at CNN batted an eye. https://t.co/z5cRnhv3Xt https://t.co/5QC8BYqwT2 — johnny dollar (@johnnydollar01) July 7, 2021

It’s fine when the liberal media or a Democrat does it:

