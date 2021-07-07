https://bongino.com/committee-to-elect-state-and-local-gop-candidates-touts-record-fundraising-haul/

Amid rising inflation, rising crime, rising illegal border crossings, rising gas prices, and decreasing mental capacity from President Joe Biden, Republicans are well positioned to retake the House of Representatives in 2022, and the bookies have the odds of Senate control as a virtual coin flip.

While outnumbered in the Federal government, Republicans currently control a majority (30) of state legislatures, while Democrats control 19, and 1 is split. Republicans compose 54% of state legislators to Democrats’ 45%, and Republicans control 63% of chambers to Democrats’ 37%.

And if donations are any indication of enthusiasm, Republican control at the local level is set to increase further.

According to Fox News:

The Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) will announce on Wednesday that, along with its strategic policy partner, the State Government Leadership Foundation, it hauled in a combined $6.5 million in fundraising during the April-June quarter, which the RSLC said is the most it’s ever brought in in the second quarter of an odd year. The RSLC, in sharing its fundraising figures first with Fox News, noted that combined with its record-breaking $4.2 million first-quarter haul, it has raised $10.7 million so far in 2021. The RSLC said its fundraising was boosted by what it highlighted as a continued surge in online fundraising – shattering its second quarter of 2020 digital fundraising by 710% – thanks to the continued expansion of the committee’s low-dollar fundraising program, launched in 2019.

Republican control isn’t without its benefits.

Of the top 20 states that recovered the fastest from the pandemic (measured in terms of the percentage of jobs recovered that were lost), 17 have Republican governors. Idaho and Utah lead the pack, having recovered more jobs than they lost from the pandemic. They recovered 114.4% and 113.2% of their respective job losses. The only Democrat run states that make the list are North Carolina, Maine, and Michigan.

When it comes to fiscal solvency, comparing Red and Blue is night and day. An analysis from Truth in Accounting back in 2017 examined the budgets of every State, and discovered that in States with a Democrat Governor and State legislature, there is an average of $22,214 in unfunded debt. By contrast, in States with a Republican Governor and State legislature , the figure is only $1,473. In States where power is split, the average is $14,963, with the trend showing the bluer a State is, the most debt its racked up.

