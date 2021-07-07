https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/tyler-o-neil/2021/07/07/critical-race-theory-resolutions-mysteriously-disappear-from-teachers-union-website-n1460154

Last week, the National Education Association (NEA), the largest teachers union in America, passed resolutions promoting Marxist critical race theory (CRT) in schools and committing to fighting CRT opponents. Days after the 2021 Annual Meeting and Representative Assembly, dozens of those assembly resolutions and proposed resolutions disappeared from the NEA website.

Jessica Anderson, executive director at Heritage Action, first noted the deletions on Tuesday.

“The NEA, the nation’s largest teacher’s union, used their annual business meeting to cement a coordinated, national campaign to advance the divisive Critical Race Theory ideology. Once the news broke, parents everywhere erupted with concern. Now, the NEA is working to cover up their indoctrination of America’s students, and teachers by scrubbing the agenda items from their website,” Anderson said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Americans want unity and truth — not the divisive Marxism seeded in CRT. Parents like me refuse to accept this top-down attack from well-funded, Left-wing teacher’s unions,” she added.

“[Three] days after their annual meeting concludes, [the NEA], the nation’s largest teacher’s union, scrubs the agenda items announcing their nationwide campaign to push CRT from their website,” Anderson originally noted on Twitter. “Why are they covering up their support for CRT?”

She included a link to the archived web page, where the most notorious pro-CRT resolution, New Business Item 39, has been preserved.

As PJ Media’s Stacey Lennox reported, that resolution committed the NEA to pushing Marxist critical race theory, which teaches that a hidden racism permeates American society and that Americans must deconstruct aspects of their own society and culture to find latent “white supremacy.” CRT has unleashed a civil war in education, turning teachers, parents, and administrators against one another.

In New Business Item 39, the NEA pledged to “share and publicize, through existing channels, information already available on critical race theory (CRT) — what it is and what it is not; have a team of staffers for member who want to learn more and fight back against anti-CRT rhetoric.” The NEA also pledged to provide a study “that critiques empire, white supremacy, anti-Blackness, anti-Indigeneity, racism, patriarchy, cisheteropatriarchy, capitalism, ableism, anthropocentrism, and other forms of power and oppression at the intersections of our society, and that we oppose attempts to ban critical race theory and/or The 1619 Project.”

The NEA also pledged to join with Black Lives Matter at School and the Zinn Education Project to make October 14, George Floyd’s birthday, a “national day of action to teach lessons about structural racism and oppression.” The resolution mentioned CRT two more times, connecting it with “honesty in education.”

This radical embrace of CRT may come as little surprise to those familiar with NEA. NEA President Becky Pringle recently told CBS News that educators are “doing a disservice” to students by not teaching them about “systemic racism.” In a USA Today op-ed, she condemned opposition to CRT as “senseless fearmongering.”

New Business Item 39 was far from alone in disappearing from the NEA website, Fox News reported. Another resolution that passed — New Business Item 2 — pledged that the “NEA will research the organizations attacking educators doing anti-racist work.”

Not all of the resolutions that disappeared from the NEA’s website had passed at the annual meeting, however. New Business Item 33, which pushed for the NEA to call for mandatory vaccination, mask-wearing, and social distancing in schools, failed to pass at the annual meeting, but it also mysteriously disappeared from the website.

Before Fox News reached out to the NEA for comment, the links for the resolution pages that disappeared took users to a screen saying, “Sorry, but the page you are trying to view does not exist.” After Fox News reached out for comment, the links began redirecting to the 2021 assembly home page.

It remains unclear why the NEA removed the pages, but it does seem shifty.

