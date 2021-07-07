https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/dc-court-suspends-giulianis-law-license-following-similar-move-ny-court?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A District of Columbia court has suspended the law license of former New York City Mayor and President Trump personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, following a similar move by a New York court.

The suspension was announced Wednesday by the D.C. Court of Appeals, which cited the two-page decision last month by the New York court.

“On consideration of a certified copy of an order of the Supreme Court of New York, Appellate Division, First Judicial Department, suspending respondent from the practice of law pending further disciplinary proceedings in that state, it is ORDERED pursuant to D.C. Bar Rule XI, 11(d), that the respondent is suspended from the practice of law in the District of Columbia pending final disposition of this proceeding, effective on the date of entry of this order,” the court order reads.

A New York appeals court on June 24 ruled it had “uncontroverted evidence” that Giuliani had “communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large” in his efforts to overturn Trump’s failed 2020 reelection bid, according to CBS News.

Giuliani’s New York residence and office were raided in the effort to gather evidence. His lawyers called the New York court decision “unprecedented” and said they believed their client will eventually be reinstated.

