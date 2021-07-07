https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/democrat-megadonor-hillary-pal-ed-buck-shot-drugs-passed-sex-partners/

Top Democrat donor and Hillary friend Ed Buck was finally arrested in September 2019 after a third man overdosed in his apartment.

The man who overdosed in Ed Buck’s Los Angeles apartment last week survived, however, the other two victims previously died.

Ed Buck loves to inject young black gay escorts with methamphetamine — the mother of one of Ed Buck’s victims described it as a fetish.

He was finally arrested after two black gay escorts died in his apartment from overdoses.

Buck was charged with three counts of battery causing serious injury, administering methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office. Buck is accused of injecting the victim, who survived, with methamphetamine on Sept. 11.

Buck was charged with operating a drug house.

Ed Buck shot up his male prostitutes after they were passed out.

His court case starts later this month.

The Washington Examiner reported:

Democratic megadonor Ed Buck, who is about to stand trial in the drugging deaths of two men, lured a stream of young participants to his West Hollywood apartment where they were injected with methamphetamine and played sexual fetish games, federal prosecutors said. One victim went to Buck’s apartment to model underwear and ingested a drink “that made him feel paralyzed and when he started to come to, he saw Buck injecting him with something,” according to a U.S. attorney’s office pretrial memo filed on Friday. The victim met Buck through an online advertisement to “host a party,” which was understood to mean drug use and sex. Buck, 66, has been charged with six counts of methamphetamine distribution, including two cases of death, two counts of interstate prostitution, and one count of operating a drug den. The trial starts July 13 and is expected to last eight days. The charge of distribution of methamphetamine resulting in death carries a 20-year mandatory minimum sentence and a maximum of life imprisonment.

