Charlotte, NC — Dr. Joseph Mercola recently interviewed Dr. Vladimir Zelenko about the COVID-19 mRNA shots from Pfizer and Moderna.

Although both are warning against the shots, there are things individuals can do to protect themselves if they did take the experimental jabs. First and foremost, do not take any of the booster shots in the future.

The discussion focused on the mRNA shots. While Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine is not mRNA, Mercola has provided reasons not to trust it either.

Zelenko has joined Dr. Michael Yeadon, former vice president of Pfizer, and Luc Montagnier, a Nobel Prize winning virologist, in issuing a dire warning that the “shots could reduce life expectancy by several decades, depending on several factors, including whether you’re required to get booster shots” and “there may be reason to suspect that many who get the jabs and subsequent boosters could lose their lives within two to three years,” Mercola wrote.

“I am not stating unequivocally that dire outcome will materialize,” Mercola stated, but “it would seem prudent to have a good protocol in your hands in anticipation of a worst-case scenario.”

Mercola stated that if you’ve made it three months after being fully inoculated, blood clots become less of a risk but other issues will remain including one’s susceptibility to the virus as he states the shots will not protect you from COVID-19.

“This is especially important for anyone that has received the COVID jab as they are at a high risk of having complications and are under the false impression that they are ‘protected’ when actually they are at increased risk now that they got the jab and need to take extraordinary precautions,” Mercola wrote.

If you have been jabbed and suffer respiratory issues, Mercola says to treat it immediately and recommends both hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin.

“The take-home message here is that if you’ve gotten the jab, consider yourself high-risk for COVID and implement a daily prophylaxis protocol,” Mercola states. “This means optimizing your vitamin D, and taking vitamin C, zinc and a zinc ionophore on a daily basis, at least throughout cold and flu season.”

The reason for the danger from the mRNA shots, Zelenko said, is because of the spike proteins that the Salk Institute has found to be “toxic,” and these spike proteins will make it to “every single cell in the body.”

“Your entire body becomes a spike protein factory,” Zelenko said. “Several orders of magnitude more than if you were to get COVID, because COVID infects the upper and lower airways primarily. Those are the cells that get infected and begin to produce spike proteins. But here we’re injecting the vaccine and it actually travels to every single cell in your body and converts every single cell in your body into a factory for spike proteins.”

Mercola states: “I suspect this modified mRNA may remain viable far longer than anyone suspects, thanks to its synthetic nature. What’s more, there’s a mechanism by which the mRNA can be reverse transcribed into your DNA, which would make the spike protein production permanent — and probably intergenerational.”

The government’s own data, from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), is reporting nearly 7,000 dead from the vaccines, but Zelenko says the VAERS report is a “piece of garbage” and the number of deaths “definitely it’s being underreported.” He estimates “there are already around 200,000 dead Americans, directly related to the vaccinations.”

Zelenko notes the suppression of voices warning against the shots. Just this week, Wikipedia has removed recognition from Dr. Robert Malone as the creator of the mRNA technology as he has warned against the experiment. That comes on top of YouTube and other social media censorship of Malone.

“The point is that it should definitely raise eyebrows and have the public start screaming and saying, ‘We want to know the truth. We want to know the accurate numbers. Stop suppressing the truth … I want to be able to make an informed choice whether or not I want to take this injection.’ And that’s not being given to the people,” Zelenko said.

Zelenko asks why the government and parents would submit children, who have a 99.998% survival rate of COVID-19, to a shot “that has already killed more kids than the virus,” why would you submit healthy Americans to the shot ages 18-45 who have a 99.95% survival rate to the virus and why vaccinate those with natural immunity which “is much better, more effective and safer” than the shots?

For parents, learn your state’s laws regarding consent of minors as some allow children as young as 11 to submit without your knowledge.

The most egregious appears to be Washington, D.C. which approved last November of children as young as 11 taking the shots and hiding it from their parents.

“It is a profound betrayal of public trust for any city, state or federal government to strip parents of their God-given right to protect their children from harm by allowing a doctor to give a child a pharmaceutical product without getting a parent’s permission,” wrote Barbara Fisher for the National Vaccine Information Center. “Science is not perfect, doctors are not infallible, and pharmaceutical products like vaccines come with risks that can be greater for some individuals than others, which is why parents must retain the human right to exercise informed consent to medical risk-taking on behalf of their minor children.”

