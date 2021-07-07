https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-trump-to-sue-zuckerberg-dorsey-over-censorship?utm_campaign=64469



Surfshark Privacy and free speech are under attack. Take back your internet freedom with

Former President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday morning a class-action lawsuit against Facebook, Google, and Twitter, as well as their respective CEOs.

Trump announced the lawsuit at an 11 am press conference, according to Axios.

Trump called the lawsuit a “beautiful development” for free speech for Americans.

“Today, in conjunction with the America First Policy institute I’m filing, as the lead class representative, a major class action lawsuit against the Big Tech giants including Facebook, Google, and Twitter, as well as their CEOs Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, and Jack Dorsey. Three real nice guys,” Trump said.

“We’re asking the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida to order an immediate halt to social media companies’ illegal, shameful censorship of the American people,” said Trump. And that’s exactly what they’re doing.”

“We’re demanding an end to the shadow banning, a stop to the silencing, and a stop to the blacklisting, banishing and canceling that, you know, so well,” he continued.

Trump goes on to state that the lawsuit will prove social media’s censorship is unlawful, unconstitutional, and unAmerican.

Trump lays out what he hopes to achieve in his lawsuits against big tech. pic.twitter.com/YpAsaeli0O — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 7, 2021

“We are asking the court to impose punitive damages on these social media giants. We’re going to hold big tech, very accountable. This is the first of numerous other lawsuits I assume that would follow,” said Trump.

Trump said that his lawsuit would be a “very important game changer for our country.”

“It will be a pivotal battle in the defense of the First Amendment and in the end, I am confident that we will achieve a historic victory for American freedom, and at the same time, freedom of speech,” Trump said.

“From the very beginning of our nation, freedom of speech has always been understood as a bedrock of our liberty, liberty and our strength. In America, we recognize that the freedom to speak our minds and express the truth, that is our heart,” he added. “Really, that’s really a big chunk of our heart. It is our heart is not granted to us by government is given to us by God, and no one should have the power to take that right away.”

A class-action lawsuit would allow Trump, who has been battling the big tech giants for quite some time, to sue the companies on behalf of a larger group of people who feel they’ve been wronged.

The news comes as Trump was recently banned from Facebook for another two years.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.





Share this: Twitter

Facebook

