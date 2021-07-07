https://www.theepochtimes.com/facts-matter-july-7-trump-announces-major-class-action-lawsuits-against-twitter-facebook-google_3891889.html

Facts Matter (July 7): Trump Announces ‘Major’ Class-Action Lawsuits Against Twitter, Facebook, Google

President Trump just announced that he is filing a “major” class-action lawsuit against Twitter, Facebook, and Google for suspending his social media accounts.

Joe Biden just announced a new plan to get more Americans vaccinated: his administration will begin sending agents of the federal government to do door-to-door canvassing.

Leaders of the Democratic Socialists of America, which is the largest Marxist political organization in the United States, flew over to Venezuela in order to meet with Nicholas Maduro, the socialist dictator.

