The FBI seized a “fully constructed” Lego set of the U.S. Capitol from the home of an alleged insurrectionist.

Prosecutors detailed the finding in a court document for Robert Morss, who was arrested on June 11 at his home in Glenshaw, Pa.

The government argued that Morss should be detained from court pending trial.

According to the court filing dated July 2, law enforcement recovered clothing and other items from Morss’s home that match what he carried on Jan. 6. Among the items were a “’Don’t Tread on Me’ flag, a neck gaiter, a military utility bag, a black tourniquet, and military fatigues.”

In addition, “law enforcement also recovered a fully constructed U.S. Capitol Lego set,” prosecutors wrote.

It’s unclear why Morss had the Lego set. The Pittsburg Post-Gazette previously reported that Morss was a substitute social studies teacher.

An attorney for Morss didn’t immediately return a request for comment from The Hill.

But prosecutors also claimed that Morss had three different firearms including a handgun, a shotgun and a rifle. He also had a notebook that included “Step by Step To Create Hometown Militia.”

Morss is one of over 535 people that have been charged in connection with the deadly riots on Jan. 6.

The Department of Justice said last month that Morss led “an assault on police” and organized support from other rioters on the lower west terrace of the Capitol.

He faces nine charges in connection to the riots, including assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees; civil disorder; robbery of the personal property of the United States and obstruction of an official proceeding.

Morss was seen on video trying to push through police lines, while officers asked the crowd to back up. He was also allegedly seen grabbing an officer’s baton and trying to rip it away.

The Justice Department also said that Morss tried to rip other items from law enforcement, including metal fencing and protective shields.

Morss and other rioters allegedly entered the Capitol by climbing through a broken window. The rioters were allegedly seen inside the room handing furniture through the window that other rioters used to attack officers.

