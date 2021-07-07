https://www.theblaze.com/op-ed/fearless-the-crime-wave-corporate-media-are-focusing-on-is-a-byproduct-of-americas-absentee-father-wave

No longer able to constantly troll Donald Trump for clicks and ratings, corporate media outlets are returning to a familiar friend for traction and relevance.

Crime.

“If it bleeds, it leads” is an old adage from television.

On Tuesday, corporate media focused on the apparent crime wave thrashing America. CNN published a story titled, “More than 230 people fatally shot in shootings over the Fourth of July weekend.”

If you actually took the time to read the story, you learned that the death toll was a 34% drop from a year ago (233 fatal shootings compared to 314 in 2020).

I’m not suggesting violent crime is declining in America. Last year’s numbers were skewed because the tragic death of fentanyl freedom fighter Rev. Martin George Floyd Jr. III legalized violence across our major cities.

Violent crime is up. Black Lives Matter, Antifa. and the defund-the-police movement have been successful in making poor black communities more dangerous. Mission accomplished, guys. Great job!

My point is that with Trump out of office, corporate media will not ignore the 2021 crime spike the way they did the summer of George Floyd rioting, looting, arson, and murder.

“Gun violence” will be corporate media’s go-to narrative of choice. I’ve never owned a gun. I’ve never thought about owning a gun until the last few years when BLM and Antifa started burning down cities and promoting a race war. But now I think about buying a gun pretty much every day.

I don’t think America has a “gun violence” problem.

America has an absent-father-in-the-home problem. The absence of fathers has more to do with America’s crime wave than the presence of guns. The American zip codes with the highest percentage of non-nuclear families have the highest violent crime rates.

Corporate media refuse to address this. They ignore the absentee father crime wave the same way they ignored the Rev. George Floyd crime wave. It’s enough to make you think the mainstream media are completely uninterested in solutions. They only want ratings and power. Or maybe they just want to confuse and distract.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, I traveled home to Indianapolis to spend the holiday with family and friends. On Sunday, I attended a backyard barbecue with about 30 people. I started a conversation defending disgraced comedian Bill Cosby.

I support Bill because he’s the last popular defender of the traditional black family. I argued that Black Lives Matter, the LGBTQ agenda, and the Democratic Party are attacking traditional families and want to remake the nuclear family. I further argued that black people will not rise out of chaos and dysfunction until the black man returns to lead black families and black communities.

You would’ve thought I burned a cross in the middle of the dining room. And the overwhelming majority of the people I was arguing with were black adults in long-term traditional relationships. There was only one white person at the barbecue.

My point is corporate media disinformation has confused us, black people, to the point that we don’t even know what really ails us. We think it’s Trump or gun laws or Proud Boys or the so-called insurrection.

It’s the absence of fathers. Or the emasculation of fathers.

The black community is controlled by feminine emotion. We have a matriarchal culture. Oprah Winfrey, Stacey Abrams, Kamala Harris are the gold standard of blackness. The lesbian founders of Black Lives Matter are the silver medalists. DeRay Mckesson, Lil Nas X, and Don Lemon take the bronze medals.

A black heterosexual Christian man — any black man like Martin Luther King Jr. — finishes in last place, well behind George Floyd, Eric Garner, Michael Brown, Rayshard Brooks, or any other black man killed while resisting white police officers.

A lack of emotional control causes young black men to settle disputes with guns rather than dialogue or avoidance. That problem won’t be fixed until black fathers not only return to the home but reassert themselves as leaders of their homes.

