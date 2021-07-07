https://www.theblaze.com/fireworks-highway-systems-math-and-evolution-deniers-are-considered-racist

On Wednesday’s show, Pat Gray was dumfounded by an opinion article published by Scientific American about how “dark-skinned early people” launched civilization.

We’ve “learned” a lot this morning, Pat joked, about the “racist nature” of fireworks, highway systems, Math and extreme heat, and evolution deniers.

In the article, the author claimed that “the global scientific community overwhelmingly accepts that all living humans are of African descent. The author went on to speculate that “most scientific articles about our African origins focus on genetics.” The part of the story that is not widely shared, the author said, is about the creation of human culture. We are all descended genetically, and also culturally, from dark-skinned ancestors.”

In. response to the author’s claims about the creation of human culture, Pat asserted that many respected scientists no longer believe in evolution. Watch the clip for Pat’s take. Can’t watch? Download the podcast here.

