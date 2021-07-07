https://headlineusa.com/fauci-push-mask-biden-strike-force/

Coronavirus czar Anthony Fauci is once more pushing for masking, this time in response to the so-called delta variant, Fox News reported.

As the mainstream media continues to push the delta-variant narrative, top U.S. health officials have recommended a return to masking, even for the vaccinated.

For example, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has reinstated the mask advisory, strongly recommending that “everyone, regardless of vaccination status, wear masks indoors in public places as a precautionary measure.”

Fauci has also resumed his pro-mask posture.

Contradicting earlier advice, he told NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday that there are “good reasons” to continue masking, even if vaccinated.

The new recommendations continue to add to the confusion surrounding the effectiveness of masks.

After famously flip-flopping on their effectiveness, Fauci then advised people to wear two, or even three masks because it is “common sense.”

He has also recommended that children wear masks while playing together after earlier suggesting that only adults need to mask.

More recently, Fauci claimed that masks should become a normal part of American life, especially during flu season.

Recently, he has echoed the advice of Mariangela Simao, the World Health Organization‘s assistant director-general .

Masking “continues to be extremely important, even if you are vaccinated,” Simao said. “People cannot feel safe just because they had the two doses.”

Fauci has coupled the new masking push with the Biden administration’s enthusiasm for vaccination.

Much of the new push for vaccination has been directed toward children, who have largely remained unvaccinated because they were previously said to be at lower risk.

However, Biden and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki both elicited even backlash for remarks this week that the administration planned on sending federal “strike forces” door-to-door to police vaccinations.

PSAKI: “Our work doesn’t stop there and we are going to continue to press to get 12-18-year olds vaccinated… that’s one of the reasons why we initiated these strike forces” pic.twitter.com/Hu625lXc5t — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 6, 2021

