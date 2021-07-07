https://justthenews.com/world/africa/former-south-african-president-surrenders-himself-begin-prison-term-contempt-court?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former South African President Jacob Zuma on Thursday surrendered to authorities to begin serving a 15-month prison term over contempt of court, according to news reports.

Zuma had been called to testify before a judicial commission regarding reports of widespread corruption in his administration, which lasted from 2009 to 2018. He skipped out on the hearing, leading to the country’s Constitutional Court ordering his arrest.

The former president has applied to have his sentence rescinded. The request is set to be heard next week.

Zuma was reportedly involved in corruption schemes involving favorable appointments to government for family members and friends during his administration.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

